Security Forces shots down 1 Terrorist in Encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Terrorist Encounter: Operation All Out continues in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the security forces have got great success in Rajouri area. There was an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces. During this a terrorist has been killed.

