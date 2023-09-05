trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658052
Security Forces shots down one terrorist in Jammu Kashmir Encounter

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: An encounter has taken place in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir. In this, 1 terrorist has been killed and 1 is injured. Two soldiers were also injured in the encounter.
