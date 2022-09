Security forces surround terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir's Shopian

In Jammu-Kashmir's Shopian, security forces have surrounded two to three terrorists hidden in the area. Encounter is going on between security forces and terrorists.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

