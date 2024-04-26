Advertisement
Security forces surrounds Terrorists amid voting in Jammu Kashmir

Apr 26, 2024
While On one hand, voting is underway for second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir, information have been received about two terrorists hiding in Sopore area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. As per latest reports, Security forces have taken major action against the two.

