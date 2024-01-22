trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712352
Security high alert at Ayodhya airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
The wait of Ram devotees who have been waiting for 500 years in Ayodhya is over. Today, Ramlala's Prana Pratishtha will be consecrated in Ayodhya and Lord Ram will be seated in the temple. Before thePrana Pratishtha, security has been put on high alert at Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya.

