Security in Taliban 2.0: No light at end of tunnel?

There is unending misery and suffering for the people of Afghanistan.A year after the Taliban resumed power, people in the war-torn country, are not just struggling for their daily bread-and-butter, but their lives also hang by a thread amidst an increasingly hostile atmosphere. As per the United Nations, some 250 people lost their lives in recent weeks, the highest monthly number of civilian casualties over the last year.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

There is unending misery and suffering for the people of Afghanistan.A year after the Taliban resumed power, people in the war-torn country, are not just struggling for their daily bread-and-butter, but their lives also hang by a thread amidst an increasingly hostile atmosphere. As per the United Nations, some 250 people lost their lives in recent weeks, the highest monthly number of civilian casualties over the last year.