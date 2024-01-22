trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712351
See EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024
The countdown for the Prana Pratishtha of Ram Lala has started. The wait of Ram devotees who have been waiting for 500 years in Ayodhya is over. Today Ramlala's Prana Pratishtha will be consecrated in Ayodhya and Lord Ram will be present in the temple.

All Videos

The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:50
The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
Play Icon32:32
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
Deshhit: know, how to make Ram Mandir earthquake-proof for thousand years
Play Icon32:15
Deshhit: know, how to make Ram Mandir earthquake-proof for thousand years
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition away from Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon41:25
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition away from Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shankaracharya who called Ram Temple incomplete says, 'We are Modi's admirers'
Play Icon4:12
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shankaracharya who called Ram Temple incomplete says, 'We are Modi's admirers'

