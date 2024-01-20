trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711758
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Ayodhya is completely decorated for the Pran Pratishtha program to be held on 22 January. People from all over the country and abroad will come to the Pran Pratistha program. PM Modi is also on special rituals for 11 days. At the same time, there is great enthusiasm among the people regarding Ram temple. One such Ram devotee also met Zee News. Who has been doing penance for Ram temple for the last five years.

