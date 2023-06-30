NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seeing Rahul Gandhi in the Relief Camp, this girl wept bitterly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Manipur: Seeing Rahul Gandhi in the relief camp, the girl started crying, hugged her. watch video

All Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
play icon5:8
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO

Trending Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
play icon5:8
Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO
Manipur violence,Manipur news,Manipur,rahul gandhi in manipur,rahul gandhi manipur visit,manipur violence news,rahul gandhi on manipur,rahul gandhi on manipur violence,rahul gandhi speech on manipur,rahul gandhi manipur,rahul gandhi to visit manipur,rahul gandhi in imphal manipur,rahul gandhi on manipur situation,rahul gandhi reaches manipur,manipur violence update,rahul gandhi manipur speech,Manipur news today,manipur latest news,Violence in Manipur,