Seema Haider: Celebration of independence at Sachin-Seema's house, big statement given on Independence Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
A unique form of Seema Haider has come to the fore. Seema Haider, who came to India after crossing the border of Pakistan, participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Noida. During this, Seema raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad along with Sachin and the four children.

