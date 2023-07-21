videoDetails

Seema Haider exposed, lies caught in interview

| Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan, seems to be stuck in her own words. Today, Seema gave her first interview to Zee News after being interrogated by ATS. In which Seema said many such things, which are exposing her claims. Seema says that she got married at the Pashupati Nath temple in Nepal. But the temple administration says that marriage does not take place here. Seema is also saying about hiding her identity in Nepal that she told her real names as Seema and Sachin in the hotel. But Sachin's entry in the hotel is in the name of Shivank.

