Seema Haider is a spy of Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan via Nepal, is being discussed from social media to TV. UP ATS has tightened its grip on Seema Haider who came from Pakistan..ATS team has taken Seema into custody. ATS has asked 10 big questions from Seema Haider.
