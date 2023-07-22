trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638930
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider, lover Sachin fall sick

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
The health of Seema Haider and her husband Sachin, who came to India illegally from Pakistan, has deteriorated. His treatment is going on at home. It is being told that his health has deteriorated due to the heat.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
play icon4:1
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
flood threat looms large in Delhi again
play icon2:29
 flood threat looms large in Delhi again
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
play icon0:46
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
play icon6:51
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
Seema's husband Ghulam Haider pleaded, said- wife send children back to Pakistan
play icon5:3
Seema's husband Ghulam Haider pleaded, said- wife send children back to Pakistan
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
play icon4:1
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
flood threat looms large in Delhi again
play icon2:29
flood threat looms large in Delhi again
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
play icon0:46
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
play icon6:51
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
Seema's husband Ghulam Haider pleaded, said- wife send children back to Pakistan
play icon5:3
Seema's husband Ghulam Haider pleaded, said- wife send children back to Pakistan
sachin meena seema haider,seema haider,seema haider news,seema haider pakistan,seema haider sachin,Seema haider sachin pubg love story,seema haider and sachin love story,Seema Haider Love Story,seema haider sachin pubg lover,seema haider pakistan news,seema haider story,story of seema haider,pakistani seema haider indian sachin love story,seema haider loved noida sachin,seema haider live,pubg love story seema haider sachin,Pakistani Seema Haider,Zee News,