Seema Haider Sachin Love Story: Haider is talking nonsense, what did Seema say on her first husband? Ghulam Haider

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Seema Haider, who entered India by hiding her identity, now does not want to go back to her country Pakistan. Seema Haider said on her first husband Ghulam Haider that he is talking nonsense, I want to stay in India only. Seema Haider came to Sachin, a resident of Noida, along with her four children. Sachin and Seema befriended through an online game.
