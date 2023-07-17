trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636679
Seema Haider taken into custody

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh ATS has taken Pakistani woman Seema Haider with her for questioning. UP ATS will interrogate Seema Haider. How India came from Pakistan and the mobile numbers used during the Dubai-Nepal trip will be investigated.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
play icon1:6
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Arrive In Bengaluru For Joint Opposition Meeting
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
play icon0:58
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Leaves His Residence To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
play icon1:34
Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
play icon1:1
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
play icon2:24
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
