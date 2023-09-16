trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663057
Seema Haider warns Pakistan on Anantnag Encounter, pays tribute to martyrs

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
30 SEC NEWS: After the martyrdom of two army officers - a soldier and a police DMP in Anantnag Encounter, Seema Haider has warned Pakistan, Seema released a video message saying that Pakistan is not desisting from its activities, such The incidents should stop. Reciting the lines in memory of the martyrs, Seema said that they become immortal even after death, they sleep with their heads in the lap of Mother India.
