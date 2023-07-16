trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636050
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Every day new updates are coming in the love affair of Seema Haider, a woman of Pakistani origin, with Sachin, a resident of Noida, UP. With this, when the reporters of Zee News reached to talk to Seema and Sachin, the police stopped them. But the correspondent of Zee News talked to Sachin and Seema off camera in which they made many revelations. In this matter, the investigating agencies are investigating from their level.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
play icon24:40
Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
play icon9:58
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
play icon42:48
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
play icon18:36
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
play icon24:40
Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
play icon9:58
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
play icon42:48
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
play icon18:36
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
Seema Haider Zee Exclusive interview,seema haider interview,sachin seema love story,seema haider on zee news,seema haider age,seema haider pakistan news,seema haider reels,seema haider news,seema haider ki kahani,seema haider pakistan,Seema Haider Latest News,seema haider pakistani reaction,seema haider husband,pakistan on seema haider,police on seema haider,sachin seema case,sachin seema pubg,pubg love story,Zee News,Hindi News,