Seema Haider's husband to visit India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Seema Haider, who came to India illegally from Pakistan, calls herself Seema Meena. She is living a happy life with Sachin in UP. Meanwhile, her husband from Pakistan talks about taking the children back to Pakistan. Meanwhile, questions are being raised whether Seema's husband can come to India? This matter is gaining momentum because a notice has been sent to the priest of Seema and Sachin's marriage

