trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636941
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider's Lie Detector and Polygraph Test may be done today, says sources

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Seema Haider Latest News: The radar of suspicion continues on Pakistani woman Seema Haider. Due to this UP ATS is keeping a close watch on Seema Haider. Meanwhile, big news related to Seema Haider is coming. Sources say that Seema Haider may undergo a lie detector test. Along with this, polygraphy test can also be done. In fact, a Pakistani woman named Seema Haider had fallen in love with a Hindustani named Sachin while playing the online game PUBG, due to which she had crossed the border of Pakistan. Because of this, Seema Haider is being suspected that she is a Pakistani spy and investigation is on.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
Seema Haider Latest News,seema haider latest news today,seema haider lie detector test,seema haider interview,seema haider today news,seema haider pakistan news,seema lie detector test,seema sachin love story,seema polygragy test,lie detector test,lie detector test of seema haider,lie detector test breaking news,pakistan lie detector test,pakistan seema,sachin seema,sachin seema love story,PUBG,pubg seema,pubg seema haider,pubg seema pakistan,Zee News,