Seema is seen celebrating Modi's victory, watch the video

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

Narendra Modi was unanimously elected the leader of the parliamentary party in the NDA meeting on Friday and on 9th i.e. tomorrow he is going to take oath as the PM of the country for the third time. Meanwhile, the video of Seema Haider who came from Pakistan is going viral. In this video she is seen celebrating Modi's victory.