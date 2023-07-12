trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634367
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema's first husband makes big disclosure on her claims

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Seema Sachin Love Story: A few days ago a unique love story has come to the fore from Pakistan. Pakistani woman Seema Haider fell in love with Indian boy Sachin while playing the online game PUBG. This love increased so much that she left Pakistan and came to India. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Seema Haider made serious allegations against her first husband Ghulam Haider. While on the other hand, Seema's husband Ghulam has refuted these claims and said, 'Seema had a great relationship'.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
play icon3:8
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
Bihar Assembly proceedings adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar
play icon3:1
Bihar Assembly proceedings adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
play icon3:8
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
Bihar Assembly proceedings adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar
play icon3:1
Bihar Assembly proceedings adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar
seema sachin love story,ghulam haider on seema hairder,seema hairder first husband,seema hairder first husband interview,seema hairder sachin love story,seema haider pakistan news,seema haider,seema haider interview,sachin seema,sachin seema haider,sachin seema pakistan,pakistan seema,pakistan seema haider,pakistan seema news,pakistan seema haider news,pakistan seema love story,seema sachin news,pubg love story,pubg love story pakistan,pubg seema haider,