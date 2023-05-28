NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Sengol will inspire us": PM Modi in his first address from new Parliament

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us."

All Videos

PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
5:30
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter

Trending Videos

6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
5:30
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:10
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter