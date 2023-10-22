trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678467
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan Shifted to Sitapur jail

|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been shifted to Sitapur jail. So his son Abdullah Azam has been shifted to Hardoi jail. During this, Azam Khan has expressed his fear of an encounter.
