Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mayawati on Mukhtar Ansari Death: Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, has died. Mukhtar Ansari had a heart attack. UP Police is on alert after Mukhtar's death. At the same time, politics has also started on the death of this Mukhtar. Now Mayawati's first reaction on the death of Mukhtar Ansari has come to light. watch what Mayawati said?

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Play Icon02:11
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Play Icon06:33
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon07:52
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Watch Exclusive Report on Mukhtar's Crime History
Play Icon04:46
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Watch Exclusive Report on Mukhtar's Crime History
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Mafia Mukhtar's post mortem will be held today
Play Icon05:09
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Mafia Mukhtar's post mortem will be held today

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
play icon2:11
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
play icon6:33
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon7:52
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Watch Exclusive Report on Mukhtar's Crime History
play icon4:46
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Watch Exclusive Report on Mukhtar's Crime History
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Mafia Mukhtar's post mortem will be held today
play icon5:9
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Mafia Mukhtar's post mortem will be held today