Serious allegations on Damoh's private school, Hindu girl students deliberately worn Hijab for poster picture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh. In a private school in Damoh, Hindu girl students have been accused of clicking pictures wearing hijab. The poster on the school wall sparked controversy and the picture went viral. Regarding this, the collector said that 'the allegations leveled against the school in the investigation are wrong'.

