Seven agreements signed between India and Bhutan

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi is on Bhutan tour. PM Modi was given a grand welcome and respect in Bhutan. At the same time, seven agreements have been signed between India and Bhutan. One of which is also a rail route. At the same time, China is in tension due to these agreements between India and Bhutan. India's good relations with Bhutan become very important due to the border dispute with China.

