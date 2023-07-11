trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633936
Several areas submerged in water after heavy rains in Punjab

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Punjab Flood 2023: Monsoon this year has created havoc in North India at many places. Heavy rains have created a flood-like situation in many parts of the country. So the situation of landslides has arisen in the hilly areas. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in Punjab, the situation seems to be getting out of control. Water has entered Phillaur's Police Academy, due to which vehicles parked in the parking lot have been submerged in water. Watch exclusive photos.
