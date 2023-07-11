NewsVideos
Several bombs recovered before vote counting in West Bengal

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Vote Counting: Results will come today after voting in West Bengal. Shocking news has come before the counting of votes. Several bombs have been recovered before the counting of votes. While one explosive has been recovered in Bhangar block of South 24 Parganas, a total of 11 bombs have also been recovered from a bathroom tile.

