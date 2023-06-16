NewsVideos
Several bombs recovered from a house in West Bengal's Birbhum

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
West Bengal Bomb News: Big news has been seen from Birbhum in West Bengal. A bomb has been recovered from a gold house near the sugar mill in Amadpur, Birbhum. There was a big controversy over the nomination yesterday and there was a bombardment in the same area.

