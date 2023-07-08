trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632489
Several Bombs recovered from Malda's Chachol

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence: Many cases of violence are being seen in West Bengal due to Panchayat elections. Meanwhile, a bomb has been recovered in Chachaul area of ​​Malda. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area due to the bomb being found. Know the current situation.
BENGAL VIOLENCE BREAKING: Violence in West Bengal Panchayat elections, 5 people died in separate incidents
BENGAL VIOLENCE BREAKING: Violence in West Bengal Panchayat elections, 5 people died in separate incidents
5 dead due to violence in Bengal Panchayat Elections Violence
5 dead due to violence in Bengal Panchayat Elections Violence
Adipurush Film Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir apologizes by tweeting
Adipurush Film Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir apologizes by tweeting
Meerut: Announcement of protest against UCC from Jama Masjid, Qazi said - will not accept what happened against Shariat
Meerut: Announcement of protest against UCC from Jama Masjid, Qazi said - will not accept what happened against Shariat
IMD issues heavy rain alert from mountains to plains
IMD issues heavy rain alert from mountains to plains
