Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Reports of several fire incidents witnessed on the occasion of Diwali. As per latest reports, an incident of fire has come to light on the upper floor of a bank in Mumbai. On the other hand, scrap warehouses in Pune and Navsari have been burnt to ashes. A major fire incident has also been reported from Ahmedabad.
