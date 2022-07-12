NewsVideos

Shaadi.com founder offers to find a wife for Nagaland minister, see reply | Zee English News | Viral

The Nagaland minister gained a lot of attention for his "little eyes" joke, but after publishing a screenshot of the results of a Google search for his name on Twitter, he once again found himself in the spotlight. Well, this grabbed the attention of Anupam Mittal, the creator of Shaadi.com and he offered to find a wife for him.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
The Nagaland minister gained a lot of attention for his "little eyes" joke, but after publishing a screenshot of the results of a Google search for his name on Twitter, he once again found himself in the spotlight. Well, this grabbed the attention of Anupam Mittal, the creator of Shaadi.com and he offered to find a wife for him.

All Videos

Time Machine: Benazir Bhutto-- The girl who mesmerised Shimla
15:36
Time Machine: Benazir Bhutto-- The girl who mesmerised Shimla
Sri Lanka Crisis Explained
4:39
Sri Lanka Crisis Explained
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM's big gift to Jharkhand during Deoghar visit
31:44
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM's big gift to Jharkhand during Deoghar visit
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment

Trending Videos

15:36
Time Machine: Benazir Bhutto-- The girl who mesmerised Shimla
4:39
Sri Lanka Crisis Explained
31:44
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM's big gift to Jharkhand during Deoghar visit
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment