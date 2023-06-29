NewsVideos
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code

Jun 29, 2023
Shafiqur Rahman Barq on UCC: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a befitting reply to the opponents regarding Uniform Civil Code during his visit to Bhopal. Muslim organizations and opposition veterans have got chills from PM Modi's answer. In this connection, the statement of Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has come to the fore. He said, 'Muslims will not accept any decision. This is the decision of our religion '.Know in detail in this report what Shafiqur Rahman Barak said.

