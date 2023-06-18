NewsVideos
Shah lashed out at the AAP government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has attacked the AAP government in Gurdaspur. Shah said 'CM Bhagwant Mann does not have time for Punjab, he only hangs out with Kejriwal'.

