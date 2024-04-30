Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Sourav Ganguly With A Hug - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
In an IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens, Shah Rukh Khan surprised Sourav Ganguly with an accept. It was a cute moment. When the hug footage went popular it touched admirers all over the world. Ganguly, who the previous captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, had been at the match in the role of as the Delhi Capitals' director of cricket. Co-owner of KKR Shah Rukh couldn't help but hug Ganguly following watching him talking with a player. Seeing these two major figures together surprised fans.

