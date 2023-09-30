trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668891
Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie, Surpasses "Gadar 2"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Another Shah Rukh Khan movie shattered the previous record for most grossing Bollywood film a day after Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 crossed Pathaan's box office receipts in India, collecting 524.75 crore to become the genre's top earner.
