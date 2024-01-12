trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709068
Shah Rukh Khan's Representative Appears in Muzaffarpur Consumer Forum Amid Controversial Ad Allegations, Challenges Ahead

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Film actor Shah Rukh Khan's representative appeared before the Muzaffarpur District Consumer Forum regarding the controversial promotional campaign by an educational institution. Shah Rukh Khan's legal team was present in court on his behalf. In this case, Shah Rukh Khan had filed a complaint with the district consumer forum against seven individuals, including footballer Messi. The consumer forum had issued a notice regarding the matter, and everyone was supposed to be present on January 12th.

