Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amid the clash between the second-seeded Kolkata Knight Riders and the table-topping Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on April 16th, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the 'lucky charm' of KKR, shines at Eden Gardens following yesterday's match.

All Videos

Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
Play Icon01:22
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024
Play Icon10:26
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 17th April 2024
Play Icon05:19
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 17th April 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to please Mother Siddhidatri
Play Icon05:23
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to please Mother Siddhidatri
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
Play Icon07:29
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?

Trending Videos

Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
play icon1:22
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024
play icon10:26
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 17th April 2024
play icon5:19
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 17th April 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to please Mother Siddhidatri
play icon5:23
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to please Mother Siddhidatri
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
play icon7:29
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?