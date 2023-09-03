trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657335
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a tour of Rajasthan today. Amit Shah has today targeted the Ashok Gehlot government. Never seen Shah so angry before today.
