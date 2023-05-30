NewsVideos
Shahbad Dairy Murder: New CCTV Video Shows Accused Waiting For Girl Before Killing Her

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
CCTV visuals show accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area, before he murdered the 16-year-old girl, on 28th May.

“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
2:24
“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
1:4
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
2:24
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
4:2
 'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement
1:31
Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement

