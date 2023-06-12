NewsVideos
Shahnawaz, accused of gaming conversion arrested from Mumbai, what did the NCP leader say?

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
On the arrest of Shahnawaz, accused of gaming conversion arrested from Mumbai, NCP leader Jitendra said that Shahnawaz will be proved innocent. Let us tell you that Shahnawaz is accused of inciting small children to convert to Islam through gaming.

