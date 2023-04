videoDetails

Shaista, accused in Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Shaista, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding. Shaista and shooter Sabir's new video surfaced, many of Atiq's shooters were seen with Shaista. If media reports are to be believed, the coming and going of these shooters to Shaista's house was pre-arranged.