Shaista Parveen changes her location 'repeatedly'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Shooter Sabir, Lady Don Shaista and Ayesha, sister of Mafia Atiq, are in the process of fleeing to Bengal, according to police sources. Shaista is in burqa with 5 to 7 women and she is changing location at the bar. Shaista Parveen is also being told to be a big businessman of the 'real' estate.