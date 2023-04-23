NewsVideos
Shaista Parveen : Search for UP's 'Lady Don' intensifies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The search for Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen has picked up but the hands of the police are still empty. Police is not getting the clue of Shaista.

