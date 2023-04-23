हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Shaista Parveen : Search for UP's 'Lady Don' intensifies
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 23, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The search for Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen has picked up but the hands of the police are still empty. Police is not getting the clue of Shaista.
×
All Videos
2:10
Big disclosure on Atiq Ahmed case
17:5
Women wrestlers protest in delhi
4:14
Amritpal Singh reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam
11:41
Sources: Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim can surrender in Delhi or Gujarat
2:14
Atique Ahmad Murder: Big disclosure in interrogation of shooters
Trending Videos
2:10
Big disclosure on Atiq Ahmed case
17:5
Women wrestlers protest in delhi
4:14
Amritpal Singh reached Dibrugarh jail in Assam
11:41
Sources: Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim can surrender in Delhi or Gujarat
2:14
Atique Ahmad Murder: Big disclosure in interrogation of shooters
