Shaista Parveen to attend Asad's Last Rites in a Secret Manner

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

UP STF Team killed Asad Ahmed and shooter Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi yesterday. As per latest reports, Atiq's Wife Shaista Parveen can attend the last rites of his son Asad in a secret manner for which UP Police is on alert.