videoDetails

Shaista's letter surfaced after Atique Ahmed's murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

After Atiq's letter, a letter written by his wife Shaista Parveen to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come to the fore. In this exclusive letter, available with Zee News, Shaista accused a minister of the UP government and two officers of the UP police of conspiring to kill Atiq Ahmed.