Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka: Spinners bowling no balls is big crime

After suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka in a thrilling match and being knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said spinner bowling no-balls is a crime and added that they have to improve their death over bowling.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
