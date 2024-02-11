trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720365
Shamoon Qasmi's allegation on Congress - Congress-SP are creating riots

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
In Taal Thok Ke, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi said that Congress and Samajwadi Party have been creating riots for 7 years.

Bihar Political Crisis: Congress-BJP MLAs left for Patna
Mallikarjun Kharge made a big announcement on the farmers' protest
Haldwani Violence Update: Jamiat officials appealed to the administration
Haldwani Violence Update: 12 police teams engaged in arresting riot accused
Badhir News: We will win elections on all the seats of Delhi, says Kejriwal
