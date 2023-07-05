trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631019
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar faction writes to EC, informs about expulsion of 9 MLAs

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The news is coming from the politics of Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has written a letter to the Election Commission amidst split in NCP. In this letter, Sharad Pawar has informed about the expulsion of 9 MLAs.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sharad Pawar faction makes loyalty affidavit, MLA-office bearers to take oath
play icon6:10
Sharad Pawar faction makes loyalty affidavit, MLA-office bearers to take oath
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
play icon8:39
 Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
play icon4:1
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
play icon10:13
 45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sharad Pawar faction makes loyalty affidavit, MLA-office bearers to take oath
play icon6:10
Sharad Pawar faction makes loyalty affidavit, MLA-office bearers to take oath
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
play icon8:39
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
play icon4:1
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
play icon10:13
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
maharashtra ncp crisis,Maharashtra political crisis,sharad pawar writes to ec,sharad pawar election commission,sharad pawar on election commission,mla expelled,mla expelled from ncp,maharashtra political crisis narendra singh tomar,Narendra Singh Tomar,narendra singh tomar on ncp,narendra singh tomar on ncp crisis,ncp crisis explained,Maharashtra NCP,maharashtra ncp leader,maharashtra ncp latest news,political crisis,politics of maharashtra,Zee News,HindiNews,