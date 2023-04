videoDetails

Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

Sharad Pawar has taken a different stand from the opposition on the Adani issue. Pawar said that the demand of JPC is not correct. Supreme Court committee is investigating. The issue of inflation, unemployment and farmers is bigger in the country.